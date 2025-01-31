Tyrese Gibson Is Walking Away From Racial Profiling Battle With Home Depot After More Than A Year

BY: Walker Published 25 minutes ago

Tyrese Gibson has dropped all claims of discrimination against Home Depot months after parting ways with his legal team.

The “Fast & Furious” actor’s legal drama with the retail chain began in February 2023 when he accused the store’s cashier of racially profiling him and his associates. He alleged they were treatedpoorly because they were people of color.

Months after the alleged discrimination, Tyrese Gibson and his two associates sued Home Depot for $1 million in damages. However, the retail company vehemently fought back, sharing surveillance footage that seemingly proved the TV personality’s narrative was false.

According to new reports, Gibson has accepted defeat in his years-long case against Home Depot. On Monday, January 27, he informed the court he was dismissing with prejudice all claims against the home improvement store.

The move comes months after the actor and the other plaintiffs parted ways with the legal firm representing them in the case. The attorneys left the trio in June 2024, leaving Gibson to represent himself in the legal drama. However, that turned out to be too much to handle.

Gibson reportedly missed two hearings and was facing a hearing set to determine the appropriate sanctions against him for blowing off the case. Luckily, the “Fast X” actor escaped punishment by dropping out of the $1 million lawsuit.

The court confirmed he would not face any sanctions during a hearing on Wednesday, January 29. One of Gibson’s associates similarly dropped out of the case per In Touch, while the other declared he would find a new lawyer and continue the battle against Home Depot.

Gibson and his associates, who regularly work with him on home projects, visited a Home Depot store in Los Angeles on February 11, 2023. The trio had been on the line waiting to pay for their goods when people allegedly started to notice the entertainer.

The singer-turned-actor claimed he left his card with his associates to complete the transaction and got the cashier’s approval before waiting in his car. However, the staffer suddenly refused to allow his associates to buy the items without Gibson’s identification card.

After he and his pals filed their $1 million lawsuit, Home Depot denied all allegations of wrongdoing. A rep for the store stressed in a statement that they did not tolerate discrimination and valued Gibson as a customer. The message continued:

“In the months since this happened, we’ve reached out to him and his attorneys several times to try to resolve his concerns. We will continue to do so.”

In their initial statement, Home Depot implied they wished to sort out their differences with Gibson and his associates amicably without a court battle. However, they did a complete 180 as the case progressed and bared their teeth at the plaintiffs.

In court, the store argued that their security footage did not showcase Gibson’s narrative. He was not captured on camera talking to the cashier or getting her approval to wait in his car while his associates completed the transaction with his card.

Home Depot’s second argument was the lack of medical evidence backing Gibson’s claims of emotional distress and anxiety. In his lawsuit, the actor claimed he suffered these symptoms following the alleged discrimination at the retail store.

The battle between Home Depot and Gibson turned nasty with claims of the actor’s uncooperative nature. The store accused him of refusing to answer questions during a deposition and “making statements such as ‘That is none of your business.'”

They claimed Gibson would answer a question with another question, engage in lengthy, nonresponsive statements on the record, and repeatedly threaten to leave. Meanwhile, The Blast reported that the actor attacked Home Depot’s co-founder Bernard “Bernie” Marcus on social media.

He slammed the store’s claims that their security footage proved his narrative was false, writing: “The Trump supporter attempts to slander me!!!” Gibson alleged Marcus had donated millions to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, implying it was a good reason to doubt his intentions.

via: The Blast