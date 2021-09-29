Tyrese Calls Off Relationship w/ Zelie Timothy & Posts Her Naked In The Bathtub [Photo]

Tyrese has made a public announcement on social media that he and Zelie Timothy are officially calling it quits.

via: Hot97

Tyrese announced on social media that he and his bae, Zelie Timothy are calling it quits. However, the singer/actor shared a video of Zelie naked in the bathtub and wrote a “fair well” post. In the caption, Tyrese said,

“We had so much potential. We really did. I wish you well, ending on a goo; endings a good thing….. [ link in the bio ] I will forever love you @zelietimothy cheers to you!!”

Take a look at a screengrab, captured by the Gossip of The Citi blog:

Tyrese and Zelie went public in March. A year before Tyrese and Zelie got cozy, Tyrese and his ex-wife Samantha Lee announced their split in December. They were married for four years and shared a daughter, Soraya, 3.

Tyrese is too grown to be acting like this on social media.