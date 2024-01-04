Tyreek Hill House Fire Caused By Child Playing With Lighter, Officials Say

The fire that swept through Miami Dolphins star Tyreek Hill’s South Florida mansion Wednesday was caused by children playing with a lighter.

via: CBS News

Investigators said Thursday that a child playing with a lighter has been preliminarily determined as the cause of a blaze that damaged the luxury Southwest Ranches home of Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Firefighters were called to the upscale neighborhood in the 16000 block of Berkshire Court shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found smoke and flames coming from the multi-story house.

Images from Chopper 4 showed firefighters on the roof of the mansion, punching holes on the roof to better fight the blaze.

Heavy black and white smoke was spewing from the mansion.

Several fire engines and crews got to the scene shortly before 2 p.m.

When firefighters arrived, everyone who was inside the home was standing outside.

It is not clear what may have started the blaze. Hill, who was at Dolphins practice at the time, left and headed home.

The Dolphins said everyone was safe and out of the house.

CBS News Miami spoke to Hill’s agent who confirmed Hill, his family and pets were OK following the blaze.

“We saw the family. When he got here, he hugged his family, he hugged his wife. It’s just overall devastating seeing all the fire and the smoke and everything,” said Sandra Garcia, a fan who showed up to the scene.

Drew Rosenhaus, Hill’s agent said, “It was limited to one room. So, of course, there will be other damage, but Tyreek is going to be back with his teammates. He obviously raced over to make sure everyone is okay, but everything is under control right now.”

Images from Chopper 4 showed Hill standing in the driveway of his home, along with family members. He was wearing a leg brace that reached up to his left knee.

It took firefighters about 45 minutes to put out the blaze. Investigators will look into the cause of the fire.

As word got out about the fire, fans rushed to the scene to check in on Hill and his loved ones.

“Pretty sad, he is my favorite player and it’s devastating,” said Anthony Candelario.

The fire left a gaping hole in the roof of the home with substantial smoke and water damage inside.

Investigators confirmed to CBS News Miami Thursday that the fire was caused by a child playing with some type of lighter in a bedroom of the home.

“The investigation identified that the fire was an accidental and was caused by a child playing with a lighter within a bedroom where the fire started,” said Robert Taylor, fire marshal with Davie Fire Rescue. “Fortunately, all occupants of the home were able to evacuate safely, and there were no injuries.”

It was not immediately clear if the child lived at the home or was visiting.