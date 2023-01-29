Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund Reaches Over $1 Million Days After its Launch

A memorial fund to honor Tyre Nichols and help his parents, RowVaughn and Rodney Wells, heal from his tragic death has reached more than $1 million in donations. The GoFundMe fundraiser was set up almost 48 hours ago.

The campaign was created by Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, to support family and Tyre’s memorial.

Wells says the money will go towards the cost of mental health services for her and her husband, as well as to cover time off from their jobs.

She also said she wants to build a memorial skate park for Nichols because he loved skating.

On Friday (Jan. 27), the Memphis Police Department released footage of him being savagely assaulted to the brink of death by five officers. He died days later due to injuries sustained during the beating. He was 29.

Click here to donate.