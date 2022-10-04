Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw Festival Isn’t Returning This Year [Video]

Fans of Tyler, the Creator and his music festival, “Camp Flog Gnaw,” woke up to some bad news after his long-time manager, Chris Clancy, confirmed that the festival will not return this year.

via: Complex

The artist’s manager Chris Clancy explained to Billboard, “It’s really not that deep. Tyler toured all year and was busy with a number of projects. Reading the tea leaves and what’s happening with festivals coming out of the pandemic, we thought it would be best to come back next year.”

The all-year tour in question was in support of the Best Rap Album Grammy-winning Call Me If You Get Lost, which took Tyler to 32 cities and saw him rack up $32.6 million, the most the 31-year-old has ever made for a live run.

The most recent Camp Flog Gnaw fest went down in November 2019 at Dodger Stadium and brought big talent like 21 Savage, Solange, FKA twigs, Juice WRLD, YG, the Internet, Earl Sweatshirt, Willow Smith, Summer Walker, and H.E.R. That edition become instantly infamous for Drake, as Tyler’s surprise guest, being booed and cutting his appearance short.

Tyler, the Creator addresses Drake getting booed at Camp Flog Gnaw. "THAT SH*T WAS LIKE MOB MENTALITY AND CANCEL CULTURE IN REAL LIFE AND I THINK THAT SHIT IS F**KING TRASH" https://t.co/wE2qwodwR5pic.twitter.com/PqvclIAH3k — Complex (@Complex) November 11, 2019

The festival kicked off in 2012 as OFWGKTA Carnival, where Lil Wayne, Trash Talk, and Action Bronson came out to support the Odd Future collective and its many eventual stars.

“It has since grown to become one of Los Angeles’ premiere festivals,” Billboard writes.

Tyler, the Creator has not commented on fall 2022’s Camp Flog Gnaw-lessness. But elsewhere in the new Tyler intel department, it was revealed Monday that the multi-hyphenate will voice a character on Season 6 of Netflix’s adult animation show Big Mouth, coming Oct. 28.