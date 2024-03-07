Tyla Cancels 2024 Tour and Reveals She's Been 'Suffering with an Injury That Has Tragically Worsened' | lovebscott.com

Tyla has canceled her upcoming tour.

In a social media post, Tyla revealed she’s been dealing with an injury for a year which has gotten progressively worse.

via People:

“As much as this is something I would rather have dealt with privately, it’s important that I share what I have to share with you today. For the past year I’ve been silently suffering with an injury that has tragically worsened,” wrote Tyla, 22. “I’ve seen doctors and specialists with high hopes but the pain has only become more agonizing as has the severity of the situation.”

The South African performer continued, “I am absolutely heartbroken to have to say this but as of right now I won’t be able to proceed with the tour. In consulting with medical professionals it’s become increasingly clear that continuing any festival or tour dates would jeopardize my long-term health and safety.”

“Words cannot describe my frustration at this pivotal point in my career. So please know that my team and I are working diligently on a spectacular show for you as soon as I am recovered and ready to return safely onstage this summer,” added Tyla.

She concluded the note by letting North American fans know their “tickets will automatically be refunded,” while international customers will receive more information from wherever they purchased tickets.

Tyla’s self-titled debut album is set for a March 22 release, one day after the tour was scheduled to launch in Norway. The string of concerts would’ve included dates in cities including Paris, London, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Boston, Toronto and more before wrapping in Minneapolis on May 28.

That’s unfortunate. We hope she gets well soon!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyla (@tyla)