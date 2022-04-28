Tyga Sued For Fraud By Former Business Partner, Won-G

Tyga — aka Michael Ray Stevenson is being sued by his business advisor Won-G Bruny.

After several independent releases, Tyga signed a recording contract with Young Money Entertainment, Republic Records, and Cash Money Records in 2008. The 32-year-old rapper from Compton has put out several hits, such as 2019’s “Taste” and 2022’s “Freaky Deaky.”

According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Won-G’s company is suing Tyga for breach of contract and promissory fraud.

The case was filed in the Superior Court of Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, and Bruny alleges that Stevenson used his Tyga as an “alter ego” in which he “controlled, dominated, managed and operated … Tyga Music, LLC.”

According to the lawsuit, they entered into an agreement on January 1, 2019. Tyga was supposed to pay $150,000 dollars within the first five business days of the agreement, $150,000 dollars within five business days of November 15, 2019, $100,000 dollars each quarter of 2020, and $100,000 dollars each quarter of 2021.

The contract outlined Won-G’s responsibilities working for Tyga. It stated, “Your title shall be Business Advisor and your services shall be to advise, counsel, and guide Tyga, at Tyga’s request, in connection with his activities in the entertainment industry. You will support and interact with Tyga, and, at his discretion, Tyga’s other employees.”

Bruny alleges that Tyga made two payments of $150,000 each, in 2019. However, Bruny claims that Tyga never made any payments in 2020 or 2021. He’s alleging that Tyga owes him $800,000 dollars, as per their 2019 agreement, exclusive of interest.

In the court papers, Bruny alleges that Tyga “did not intend to perform the promise.” The promise, in this case, is the terms of payment that were outlined in the 2019 contract. He further alleges that Tyga has “a lengthy history of failing to make payments owed while at the same time financing a very lavish lifestyle.”

Bruny says he was “harmed as a result of [Tyga’s] false promise” and said that his “reliance of [Tyga’s] false promise was a substantial factor in causing [Bruny’s] harm.”

Tyga’s former business partner is requesting a jury trial to award him compensatory damages in an amount according to proof, for costs and expenses incurred to the extent recoverable by law, for the maximum interest permitted under the law, and for “such other and further relief as the Court may deem just and proper.”

The Blast also received a copy of the agreement that Won-G and Tyga entered into, which stated that it would go into effect on January 1, 2019.

The document stated, “You shall be engaged by the Company for the period commencing on January 1, 2019 (the “Effective Date”) and ending on December 31, 2021, subject to any applicable extension or early termination of this Agreement by you or the Company (“Term”). Unless you and Company otherwise agree in writing, a continuation of your engagement with the Company beyond the expiration of the Term shall be deemed ‘at-will’ and shall not be deemed to extend any of the provisions of this Agreement.”

“Your engagement and Term may thereafter be terminated at will by either you or the Company, effective thirty (30) days after receipt of written notice of such termination.” Under the terms of the agreement, Won-G also agreed not to “manage, advise or consult any other competing recording or performing artist … in the music and entertainment industry with Company’s prior consent.”

The “Competing Artist” in the contract was specifically defined as “any male hip-hop or rap artist or group that is currently charting, or has charted in the previous two (2) years, in the Top 20 positions on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs, Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums or R&B Airplay charts.”

The contract continued, “Otherwise, your services shall be non-exclusive but first priority and you shall render services hereunder diligently, according to your best abilities, and in conformity with all policies, practices, procedures, or rules of the Company of which you are made aware.”

However, Won-G has filed the case against Tyga because he claims Tyga did not pay him for any services that he performed in 2020 or 2021.

