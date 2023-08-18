Two Eagles Players Stretchered Off Field After Neck Injuries During Game

The Philadelphia Eagles had to go through not one but two terrifying moments during their preseason game on Thursday night.

via: NBC News

Wide receiver Tyrie Cleveland was stretchered off the field after he appeared to come down on his neck or shoulder area after he made a catch in the third quarter in a game against the Cleveland Browns.

Players from both teams surrounded Cleveland, 25, before he was carted off the field.

“WR Tyrie Cleveland is out with a neck injury. He has movement in all of his extremities,” the team tweeted.

Prayers up for former #Broncos (now-#Eagles) WR Tyrie Cleveland, who was stretchered off the field tonight. ???pic.twitter.com/mOwY3th4gz — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) August 18, 2023

Injury Update: WR Tyrie Cleveland is out with a neck injury. He has movement in all of his extremities. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 18, 2023

Again a stretcher and stabilizer. If you wondered why starters don’t play the preseason this is why. Prayers up for Moro Ojomo pic.twitter.com/aVsSqQB0n5 — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) August 18, 2023

Later, in the fourth quarter, Eagles defensive tackle Moro Ojomo was carted off the field after he suffered what the team also described as a neck injury.

He gave a thumbs-up as he was being taken off the field.

The team said he also had movement in all of his extremities.

The Denver Broncos drafted Cleveland in 2020. The Eagles signed him to their practice squad in January. The Eagles selected Ojomo in this year’s draft.