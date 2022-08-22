Two Dead, One Injured in Atlanta Shooting, Suspect in Custody [Photo + Video]

Two people have died following multiple shootings in Midtown Atlanta and a suspect was detained at the airport, police department officials said Monday.

via: Revolt

A woman has been arrested for allegedly shooting at least three people Monday afternoon (Aug. 22) in the heart of Midtown Atlanta, officials said. One of the victims died as a result of the shooting.

Alive11 reported that the Atlanta Police Department (APD) arrived at 1280 W. Peachtree Street at approximately 1:45 p.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds. The third victim was injured blocks away at 1100 Peachtree Street.

“Upon arrival, Officers located two individuals who appeared to have been shot. One of the victims has died, and the second was taken to the hospital for treatment,” officials said in a statement.

The motive for the shootings is unclear, according to the APD. “We are working to determine whether the victims were targeted by the suspect or whether any of the victims were shot randomly,” APD said.

Midtown Neighborhood Association posted a photo of the alleged suspect wearing jeans and a long-sleeved shirt with horizontal black and white stripes on social media.

APD says the suspect was located around 4 p.m. at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

According to police, the cause of the shooting is still under investigation. “We are grateful for the assistance of our public safety partners who assisted in this situation. Specifically, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, Fulton County Marshalls Office, MARTA Police, Georgia State University Police, Georgia Tech Police Department, the ATF, Atlanta Fire Rescue Department, and Grady EMS,” the statement read.

The statement continued, “With the help of our public safety partners and our extensive camera network, we were able to locate the suspect and safely apprehend her at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.”

#BREAKING: Picture from Channel 2 viewer shows what appears alleged midtown shooter being arrested at Atlanta airport: https://t.co/2bOcGrCaz1 (Photo used with permission) pic.twitter.com/zWXGymck0e — WSB-TV (@wsbtv) August 22, 2022