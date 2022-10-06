Twitter is Officially Launching an Edit Button Feature, but Here's the Catch

For the last few years, Twitter users have been asking developers for a specific update — the ability to edit tweets — time and time again.

via: The Verge

The company will begin gradually rolling out the long-awaited feature to Twitter Blue subscribers in the US on Thursday afternoon, Twitter spokesperson Joseph Nuñez said in an email to The Verge. Lucky subscribers in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand have had the ability to edit their typos since Monday, and now it’s coming to the US.

I’ve already seen a bunch of edited tweets on my timeline. The key has been to look for a little pencil icon on tweets in your feed or in tweets themselves. If you want to see an edit history, click on a tweet and then on the pencil. Tweets can be edited up to five times and only 30 minutes after someone has posted the tweet. See it for yourself in this tweet from MKBHD.

Once the ability to edit a tweet has rolled out to you, you’ll be able to find it in the Labs section of the app that’s available to Twitter Blue subscribers, which costs $4.99 per month. Some tweets can’t be edited, like replies, retweets, and polls. You can see the full list of what can’t be changed as well as read more details about the edit feature in a Twitter support document. The feature is still in testing, so some aspects could change down the line.

Twitter first announced it was really, actually, for real working on an edit button on April 1st, meaning nobody actually believed the company until the feature was officially revealed a few days later. I personally still thought it might all be some elaborate ruse, but here we are. Fingers crossed Elon Musk keeps the edit button around if he ends up actually acquiring the company, though everything with that situation is still pretty messy.