Tupac’s Sister Alleges Music Executive Is ‘Refusing To Comply’ in Ongoing Battle Over Rapper’s Estate

Despite Tupac dying nearly 26 years ago, there’s still plenty of debate over his estate.

via: BET

Things are not looking good for Tupac Shakur’s estate as his sister, Sekyiwa Shakur, told a Los Angeles judge on Monday (July 25th) that music executive Tom Whalley, who is the current owner of Tupac’s estate, has refused to fully comply with a key court order in their ongoing legal battle according to Billboard. Sekyiwa called out the music executive for having a “disregard for transparency” and “false sense of entitlement.”

In the filing, Sekyiwa’s lawyers shared that the judge ordered the accounting report to address Whalley’s “repeated pattern” of hiding information from the beneficiaries.

“Instead of remedying these issues, as it was intended to do, respondent’s accounting only further demonstrates respondent’s false sense of entitlement, disregard for transparency and unwillingness to properly comply with his obligation to account to the petitioners and act as a fiduciary,” the lawyers wrote.

“Respondent has chosen to keep his actions and the status of the assets in the Trust and Amaru in the dark, rather than allow reasonable review and comment. Respondent should not be allowed to continue spending the Trust’s assets to pursue a self-serving, drawn-out litigation campaign with the aim of withholding as much critical financial information as he can until forced to produce it, and falsely promoting himself in the process,” Sekyiwa’s lawyers wrote. “If the Trust’s money is to be spent, it should be spent efficiently on an independent CPA who will move expeditiously and account to the beneficiaries and the Court fairly and objectively.”

In January, Sekwyia made claims Whalley commited “blatant violations” and filed her own lawsuit.

“He has effectively embezzled millions of dollars for his own benefit,” she wrote.

“Whalley has unreasonably enriched himself at the expense of the beneficiaries and in bad faith by taking excessive compensation in a position from which he should properly be barred based on the inherent conflict of interest.”

In response to this, the publication reported trust attorney Howard King shared Whalley was a longtime “friend and confidant” of both Tupac and Afeni, Tupac’s mother, and claimed he didn’t commit any wrongdoing.

“These legal claims are disappointing and detrimental to all beneficiaries of the trust,” King said at the time of the interview.

“We are confident the court will promptly conclude that Tom has always acted in the best interests of Amaru, the trust, and all beneficiaries.”