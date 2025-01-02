A Troll Called Rihanna ‘Forehead’ While Demanding A New Album And The Singer Fired Back

BY: Walker Published 15 mins ago

For years now, people have been pestering Rihanna to release a new album. It’s largely been in good fun, but recently, one fan crossed a line and Rihanna didn’t hold back with her response.

The exchange went down on Ri’s latest post, a video she filmed of herself celebrating with friends as the clock ticked down to midnight on New Year’s Eve. “Y’all, I didn’t drink all year,” she excitedly tells the camera in the clip.

“New Year, New Me,” the Fenty mogul captioned the post.

One person in the comments, however, seemed intent on raining on her parade. “We want an album forehead,” they wrote.

But Rihanna being Rihanna, the “Umbrella” singer was quick to shut him down. “listen Lorenzo!” she replied. “You ain’t cute enough to be calling me by my black name you dizzy f–k!”

The Barbadian musician hasn’t released an album since 2016’s Anti, which spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. Since then, she’s appeared on a couple sparse remixes and contributed “Born Again” and “Lift Me Up” for the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The latter tune earned Ri a Grammy nomination for best song written for visual media as well as an Oscar nod for best original song.

Rihanna has been hinting that a new LP has been in the works for years, but fans have had to get used to taking her updates with a grain of salt. In April, she told Interview that she had “a lot of visual ideas” for her next musical project, but not the songs to match. “Maybe the visual ideas are leading me to the songs that I need to make,” she added at the time.

Two months later, Ri told Entertainment Tonight that she was “starting over” the album-making process. “I don’t want to neglect the songs that I have, so I actually want to go back and listen to stuff with new ears, with my new perspective and then see what applies and what I’m still in love with,” she told the outlet in June. “I have been working on the album for so long that I kinda put all that stuff aside, and now I’m prepared to go back in the studio. I’m gonna start — give me a second!”

via: Billboard

Rihanna responds to someone asking for an album, whilst referring to her as ‘forehead’: “listen Lorenzo! You ain’t cute enough to be calling me by my black name you dizzy fuck!” pic.twitter.com/4bIOQjQ0ge — Pop Base (@PopBase) January 1, 2025

