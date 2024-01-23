Tristan Thompson Suspended 25 Games For Violating NBA's Anti-Drug Program

Tristan Thompson will be sidelined from NBA games for the foreseeable future.

On Monday evening, the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Orlando Magic (in Florida) by a score of 126-99.

Tristan Thompson had four points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block while shooting 2/6 from the field in 21 minutes of playing time.

After the game (on Tuesday), the NBA announced that the 2016 Champion has been suspended for 25 games.

via NBA Communications: “The NBA announced today that Tristan Thompson of the Cleveland Cavaliers has been suspended without pay for twenty-five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program by testing positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033.”

Thompson has played in 36 games and is currently averaging 3.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per contest while shooting 64.9% from the field.

The 14-year NBA veteran is in his second tenure with the Cavs after signing with the team over the offseason.

In addition to Cleveland, he has also spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and Indiana Pacers.

He has had a productive career as a role player and has career averages of 8.8 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.1 blocks per contest while shooting 52.1% from the field and 25.6% from the three-point range in 766 regular season games (he’s also appeared in 94 NBA playoff games).

As for the Cavs, they are the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference with a 26-15 record in their first 41 games.

They are in the middle of an eight-game winning streak.

NBA Insider Shams Charania reports Thompson tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033.

ibutamoren, also known as MK-677 is an anabolic that increases lean body mass. It stimulates growth hormone as well as IGF-1. SARM LGD-4033 is also known as Ligandrol, and it is serves as a selective androgen receptor modulator. It increases muscle mass, reduces body fat,… — Jesse Morse, MD (@DrJesseMorse) January 23, 2024