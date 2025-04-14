Tristan Thompson Slammed for Excluding Son Theo in Family Pictures with His Other 3 Kids

BY: Walker Published 48 minutes ago

Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy Tristan Thompson was slammed for leaving out one of his children in his latest Instagram post.

On Saturday, the Cleveland Cavaliers star posted a sweet tribute to his and Khloé Kardashian’s eldest child, True, in honor of her 7th birthday.

“Happy birthday Twinny!! My TuTu is 7 today!! I Can’t believe how time flies,” he captioned the Instagram post.

“Momma you are literally the light that shines bright In my life. When I see you I see mommy aka GiGi. True you bring your brothers, mommy and all your cousins soo much happiness you literally spark any room you walk in,” he added.

“You have the best soul ever I’m soo blessed to have as my daughter. Keep being amazing each and every day. Daddy always got you. I can’t wait to play tag and jump on the trampoline. I love you Twin.”

In the carousel of photos, Thompson, 34, shared cute snaps of himself with three out of four of his children: Prince, 8, whom he shares with ex Jordan Craig, and True and Tatum, 2, both of whom he welcomed with Kardashian.

The NBA star also shared a throwback photo of himself and the three kids with Khloé’s niece Dream Kardashian at Tatum’s dinosaur-themed birthday party last July.

While some fans raved about the father of four’s snaps, others questioned why his son Theo, whom he welcomed with Maralee Nichols in December 2021, was not present in any of the pictures.

“Boy where yo other kid,” asked one user.

“You’re missing one of your children,” added another.

“Where’s the other kid???? He has 3,” said a third person.

“How about the youngest brother? Has she met him,” commented another netizen. (Tatum is actually True’s youngest brother. He was born after Theo.)

A fourth fan said Thompson’s post was “sweet and all” but “imagine in a few years that kid makes contact because he is old enough to understand THIS whole messed up situation??!!!”

Nichols gave birth to Theo one month after Thompson and the Good American co-founder, 40, conceived their second child together via surrogate.

Thompson initially denied being the father of Theo but later confirmed his paternity in January 2022.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” he wrote at the time. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

He then issued an apology to Khloé, whom he said didn’t deserve the “heartache and humiliation” he had caused her.

In 2022, the athlete agreed to pay Nichols $10,000 per month in child support and was ordered in March 2024 to backpay her $58,000.

Thompson has not been publicly seen with Theo.

via: Page Six