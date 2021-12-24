Trey Songz Denies Sexual Assault Allegations By Woman At Diddy's 2018 NYE Party

Trey Songz was accused of sexual assault by a woman who attended a New Year’s Eve party at Diddy’s home on Miami’s Star Island in January 2020.

via: AceShowbiz

The woman named Jauhara Jeffries, who initially sued the singer as Jane Doe, has now filed the $20 million suit in the Eleventh Judicial Circuit of Florida. The woman says Trey sexually assaulted her at the E11EVEN nightclub after they both attended P. Diddy’s 2018 New Year’s Eve party in Miami.

In the lawsuit, Jauhara says she stayed at the Diddy-hosted soiree for a couple of hours before she and some friends planned to move to the E11EVEN nightclub. She says that Trey, who appeared intoxicated, overheard the conversation and said they could ride with him to the nightclub.

After arriving at the club together, they allegedly were seated at a private table when Jauhara started dancing. That’s when the “Bottoms Up” rapper allegedly sexually assaulted her. “While Plaintiff was dancing on the couch, she noticed Defendant Songz standing on the floor next to her,” read the court documents filed on Monday, December 20. “She then felt fingers being inserted into her vagina, turned around, and saw Defendant Songz pulling his hand away from her bottom.”

“Plaintiff immediately got off of the couch, sat down, and was in a state of shock,” the lawsuit continues to state. Another woman who went to check Jauhara allegedly told her that Trey “also violated her with his fingers.”

Jauhara and her friends, however, still left with Trey, during which he allegedly took off his shirt. “Fearing more assault, plaintiff began recording defendant Songz for her own safety,” the lawsuit claims.

Things then got escalated as Trey allegedly “instructed his driver to stop the vehicle in order to forcibly remove plaintiff from the vehicle.” The driver then “grabbed plaintiff and violently pulled her out of the vehicle while defendant Songz pushed her, and threw her onto the street.” Jauhara says the singer then “threatened and ridiculed” her and tossed water in her face.

Jauhara claims she suffered scrapes and bruises. “[The plaintiff] suffered negligent infliction of emotional distress and resulting pain and suffering, disability,” the lawsuit states. She also names Diddy in the lawsuit, wanting the hip-hop mogul to be held accountable for providing Trey with alcohol.

A spokesperson for E11EVEN has responded to the woman’s claims, “We have reviewed the complaint with our counsel and it is clear that neither E11EVEN nor its employees were involved in the incident which is alleged to have happened approximately four years ago. … E11EVEN does not condone the actions alleged in any manner.”

In November, it was reported that Trey, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, was under investigation for alleged sexual assault on another woman. The assault reportedly took place at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas hotel after the 37-year-old singer and his friends returned from his birthday celebration at Drai’s Nightclub.

Trey didn’t immediately respond to the allegations, but was reportedly cooperating with police.

In 2017, the actor and television personality Keke Palmer accused Songz of “sexual intimidation,” saying she was included in his music video for “Pick Up the Phone” without her consent. Police were not involved in the incident.