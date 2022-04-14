Trespasser Reportedly Shot at DaBaby’s North Carolina Home

A shooting at DaBaby’s home in North Carolina on Wednesday evening has left one victim with non-life-threatening injuries, according to local police.

via: Complex

Per WCCB, police say the shooting in question took place “near the football field” on the Troutman property. In a public statement, the Troutman Police Department said officers responded around 7:45 local time to a report of a shooting at a property Page Six later reported was “DaBaby’s estate.”

Once on the scene, police said, they found an unidentified individual who was “suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.” The person was then taken to a nearby hospital.

“On 04/13/2022 at around 1945 hours officers with the Troutman Police Department responded to a report of a shooting at 135 Stillwater Road,” police stated. “Officers arrived on scene where they found one subject suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. The subject was transported by Iredell County EMS to a medical facility for treatment. Due to the ongoing and continuing nature of this investigation, no information as to the names of those involved or the circumstances can be released at this time. This is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community at large.”

Complex has reached out to a rep for the Troutman Police Department for additional comment.

At the time of this writing, DaBaby had not publicly commented on the situation. The Donda-featured Grammy nominee last month released the YoungBoy Never Broke Again collab project Better Than You, which he compared to Jay-Z and the artist formerly known as Kanye West’s 2011 team-up Watch the Throne.