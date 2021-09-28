Travis Scott's Cacti Seltzer Sued for Allegedly Misleading Customers About Ingredients

Travis Scott’s Cacti spiked seltzer brand is being sued for allegedly lying to customers about its ingredients.

via HipHopDX:

According to La Flame’s hometown Houston publication Chron, a class-action complaint has been filed in Illinois against Anheuser-Busch by a woman named Rebecca Read for Cacti drinks she purchased this summer thinking there would be real Blue Agave in her beverages.

After sifting through the product’s ingredients, she figured out that there was only agave sweetener used in the drinks to give them an artificial tequila flavoring.

“The Product lacks any Agave spirits and instead uses ‘Agave syrup,’ a sweetener derived from the Agave plant, as shown in the fine print ingredient list on the back of the Product,” the lawsuit reads.

“Plaintiff bought the Product because she expected it would contain agave spirits. Plaintiff did not expect ‘Agave Spiked Seltzer’ to contain agave sweetener, because the Product was not labeled, ‘Agave Sweetened Spiked Seltzer.’”

Read will look to include others and have her complaint upgraded to a lawsuit in the near future. In Texas, spiked seltzers with real Blue Agave wouldn’t be able to be sold outside of liquor stores. With Cacti being sold in gas stations, grocery stores and other locations, that should’ve been a tell-tale sign that the agave was artificial.

While Cacti fans search for authentic agave in their drinks, Travis Scott is taking his time harvesting his anticipated Utopia album. The Houston hero provided a rare update on what fans can expect with Utopia during an interview with CR Men.

“Medicine, nursing, being a better person, talking, language, communication—you know, a utopian state,” Scott said. “That’s what my album is about. You think utopia is a society where everything is good: health, buildings, architecture—nah. It’s just about proper lines of communication. Because that’s the dystopian shit we’re in right now.”

She might actually have a case here — we’re not sure. It seems frivolous, but when it comes to the law you never know!