Travis Barker Considers Air Travel 13 Years After Deadly Plane Crash: ‘I Might Fly Again’ [Photo]

Travis Barker is inching towards the skies again. The Blink-182 drummer, 45, has feared flying for over a decade after surviving a plane crash that killed four people in 2008.

“I might fly again ?? ,” the 45-year-old Blink-182 drummer tweeted Friday afternoon, garnering support from fans with their own plane horror stories and those outside of the US who’d love to see the musician on tour.

“I was in a plane crash as a child. It took me a few years to fly again. I fly all the time now, but every once and awhile the fear creeps back in. Breathing helps. I hope you make it back up one day ??,” wrote one encouraging fan.

“Please do! It’s been my dream to see @blink182 play live for over 20 years,” another chimed in. “As soon as @markhoppus is well enough, we need to see you in UK!”

Some followers suggested Barker’s current relationship with Kourtney Kardashian being a possible catalyst for his change of heart.

I might fly again ?? — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 25, 2021

“If you’re dating Kourtney they fly private planes like cars,” wrote one fan. “It’s in your best interest to explore and to find the strength to do this. Very admirable and trust you will be just fine! XO.”

On Sept. 19, 2008, Barker was on board a private Learjet that crashed in Columbia, S.C., killing close friends Chris Baker, Charles “Che” Still and the two pilots. One of two survivors, Barker suffered third-degree burns on 65 percent of his body and spent months in the hospital, enduring 16 surgeries.

Barker’s friend Adam “DJ AM” Goldstein also survived the crash, but died of an accidental drug overdose a year later.

Barker recalled in his 2015 memoir “Can I Say” that after years of painkiller abuse, his body was so used to drugs that he woke up in agony during almost half of the operations. This eventually became the catalyst for Barker to kick his opioid addiction.

“People are always like, ‘Did you go to rehab?’” Barker told Men’s Health. “And I [say], ‘No, I was in a plane crash.’ That was my rehab. Lose three of your friends and almost die? That was my wake-up call. If I wasn’t in a crash, I would have probably never quit.”

