Tracee Ellis Ross Joins Eddie Murphy In Holiday Comedy Film 'Candy Cane Lane' at Prime Video

Tracee Ellis Ross is set to star opposite Eddie Murphy in Prime Video’s Candy Cane Lane.

via Deadline:

Details as to the film’s plot are under wraps. But it’s currently in production in Los Angeles, as part of the California Film & Television Tax Credit Program. The project acquired as a spec is based on the childhood holiday experiences of its writer, Kelly Younger.

Candy Cane Lane is the first film being made under a three-picture and first-look film deal between Murphy and Amazon Studios. The film will ultimately stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Murphy and Charisse Hewitt-Webster are producing for Eddie Murphy Productions, alongside Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder of Imagine Entertainment.

Ross is best known for her role as Johnson family matriarch Rainbow on ABC’s beloved sit-com Black-ish, which brought her a Golden Globe, nine?NAACP Image Awards, five Emmy nominations and two Critics Choice Award nominations during its eight-season run. She previously starred in the UPN/CW series Girlfriends and has also been seen on the TV side in the Black-ish spin-off Grown-ish, B.J. Novak’s anthology The Premise, and Prime Video’s The Kids in the Hall revival, to name a few titles.

Ross’ most notable past role on the film side came opposite Dakota Johnson in Nisha Ganatra’s dramedy The High Note for Focus Features. She recently exec produced the OWN documentary, The Hair Tales, and is represented by UTA, Artists First and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller.

This certainly sounds interesting! We can’t wait to learn more.