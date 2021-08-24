Toys R Us to Return to 400 Macy's Stores in 2022 [Video]

Toys ‘R’ Us is being resurrected, thanks to Macy’s.

via: HypeBeast

Fuelling everyone’s ’90s nostalgia, the company has revealed plans to open up flagships, pop-ups, airport shops as well as mini-stores within other retailers across North America ahead of the 2021 holiday season. WHP recently became the majority shareholder in Tru Kids Inc., which is the parent company to Toys R Us, Babies”R”Us, Geoffrey the Giraffe brands and 20 other toy and baby brands.

According to WHP CEO Yehuda Shmidman, the company is “taking the reins of the world’s leading toy brand at a time when the category is up 16% and consumer demand for toys is at an all-time high.” Toys R Us will be making an official return to 400 Macy’s department stores throughout the US in 2022. At the moment, Macy’s website has a dedicated section for Toys R US online shopping department. Check it out here for more information.

The Toys ‘R’ Us website was briefly supported by Target two years ago, but that alliance eventually ran its course as well.