Tory Lanez’s Fans Petition to Appeal Verdict: Attacks Jury, Jay-Z, 'Fake' Protection Of Black Women

As Tory Lanez and his supporters continue to reel after a jury convicted him felony charges stemming from the 2020 shooting of fellow Hip-Hop star Megan Thee Stallion, the embattled rapper’s legal team has vowed the fight isn’t over yet.

via: HotNewHipHop

Fans of Tory Lanez have launched a petition on Change.org to appeal the verdict in the rapper’s recent trial regarding the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. A jury found Lanez guilty of all charges on Friday. The petition labels the verdict a “true miscarriage of justice.”

“The state did not prove that Lanez undoubtedly committed any crime,” a description for the petition reads. “Reasonable doubt loomed over a 10-day trial as the prosecution was unable to show us that there were not alternative explanations of the events. A circus of speculation, insufficient evidence, inconsistencies, and drunken memories left us without much moral certainty of any truth.”

“The justice I want for Megan is for the full truth to come out, rather than the scrambled truth we are left with. Who really hurt Meg?” the petition concludes. “Was this case taken because of a political pressure to fake protect black women?”

The petition also references Lanez not taking the stand during the trial. This was a strategy criticized by comedian Michael Blackson on Twitter afterward.

“I don’t care what anyone says if I didn’t do something I’m taking my ass on the stand to let the world know I didn’t do it. I will never leave my freedom in the hands of anyone,” Blackson wrote, Saturday.

The jury found Lanez guilty of all three charges on Friday. The charges include felony negligent discharge of a firearm, assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and carrying a loaded and unregistered firearm. He faces a maximum sentence of 22 years in prison and the possibility of deportation back to Canada.

I don’t care what anyone says if I didn’t do something I’m taking my ass on the stand to let the world know I didn’t do it, I will never leave my freedom in the hands of anyone. — Michael Blackson (@MichaelBlackson) December 24, 2022