Tory Lanez Says He Wasn’t Dissing Cardi B And Offset In New Song, Throws Shade At Pardison Fontaine [Photos + Video]

Tory Lanez dropped a new song on Friday (March 11) titled “Cap,” but the new track has garnered a good amount of controversy prior to its release.

via: Hot97

Tory Lanez says he’s not dissing Cardi B and Offset in his new song “Cap.”

In the song he raps, “he would say something back but he need Cardi B for that,” he referring to Megan Thee Stallions boyfriend, Pardison Fontaine. He also raps “the casa, the migos, that shit right where I’m at.”

A head of the song release, Tory took to Twitter to clear up some things. He says, “before my new song #CAP even drops tonight.. there’s one thing in the song I don’t want no one getting confused.. I am not dissing [Offset] or [Cardi B] That’s family..”

The new song comes as Megan Thee Stallion’s shooting trial grows more contentious by the day. Drama ensued in February when Akademiks claimed without proof that Tory’s DNA hadn’t been found on the gun used in Meg’s shooting, which set off both Meg and Pardi.

Listen to the song below.