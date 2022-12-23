  1. Home
Tory Lanez Found Guilty of ALL THREE Charges in the Shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

December 23, 2022 3:31 PM PST

Tory Lanez has been found guilty in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

The jury of seven women and five men began deliberating Thursday afternoon and reached their verdict Friday afternoon.

On the three felony counts brought against Tory, he was found guilty of discharging a firearm with gross negligence, guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and guilty of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

He is now facing more than 22 years in prison and deportation.

Tags:Megan Thee StallionTory Lanez