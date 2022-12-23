Tory Lanez Found Guilty of ALL THREE Charges in the Shooting of Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez has been found guilty in the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion.

The jury of seven women and five men began deliberating Thursday afternoon and reached their verdict Friday afternoon.

On the three felony counts brought against Tory, he was found guilty of discharging a firearm with gross negligence, guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and guilty of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

A jury has convicted Tory Lanez of all three charges for the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. A crazy and downright scary scene in the courtroom as his father and stepmother screamed about wicks injustice. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) December 23, 2022

He is now facing more than 22 years in prison and deportation.