Tom Girardi’s Law Firm Owes $101 Million in Debt

Tom Girardi’s law firm is said to owe a lot of money to a lot of people — to be specific, the firm is over $101 million in debt.

via Page Six:

Although the now-disgraced lawyer, 82, was disbarred earlier this month and lost his license to practice law earlier this year, the trustee overseeing Girardi Keese’s Chapter 7 bankruptcy case found that the firm has more than $101 million in total liabilities, per court documents obtained by People Wednesday.

The documents listed more than $4.1 million in personal property as assets. The $25 million given to Girardi’s estranged wife Erika Jayne‘s company, EJ Global LLC, were included as a debt.

The trustee reportedly noted in the documents that the firm’s records were so poorly kept and outdated that they may “not have listed all of the debtor’s causes of action or potential causes of action against third-parties as assets,” so the “actual total may be different than the listed total.”

Jayne, 50, filed for divorce from Girardi in November 2020 after two decades of marriage. Shortly after her filing, they were accused of embezzling money meant for Lion Air Flight 610 victims through their “sham” divorce.

Girardi said earlier this month that he would not take the stand if he were called to testify at the case’s trial.

The “How Many F–ks” singer, for her part, adamantly denied being involved in her estranged husband’s business dealings on the current season of the Bravo reality show.

Jayne also suggested that Girardi’s declining health led to his poor decision-making, saying, “I think what has happened to Tom here is that he’s not mentally capable, and he’s in sole control of his firm. And I think that it got away from him.

“I think that we’re dealing with a man who is [at a] diminished capacity in control, and not doing the right thing. Because if he stole the money, I’d like to know where it is. You know, that’s the truth.”

Girardi has late-onset Alzheimer’s disease and dementia. He was recently spotted at an assisted living facility.

If the firm is $101 million in debt, it doesn’t seem likely that Tom Girardi was the only person in that Girardi Keese office moving money around. That’s a LOT of money.