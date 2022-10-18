Tom Girardi Is Experiencing ‘Further Decline’ in Alzheimer’s Battle

Former ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ husband Tom Girardi’s battle with Alzheimer’s disease has worsened, according to a new legal filing on his behalf.

via Page Six:

A lawyer for the disgraced attorney filed court documents, obtained by Page Six, this week, requesting his conservatorship case be transferred to Orange County, where Girardi now resides in an assisted-living facility.

“In Conservatee’s case, the Executive Director stated that Mr. Girardi was recently moved to the restricted memory care due to a further decline in his memory functions,” the documents state.

Girardi, 83, told his attorney – who visited him at the facility – that he was “being well treated,” the documents state.

Page Six reported in September 2021 that Girardi, who has been disbarred, moved out of his multimillion-dollar mansion in Los Angeles and into the Belmont Village Senior Living facility in Burbank, Calif., which is in Los Angeles county.

Girardi moved out of that facility and into the OC-based one over the summer, the court documents note. He’s been there since at least July 28, 2022.

“In summary, based on the foregoing, it would appear that the conservatee [Girardi] will be permanently housed in Orange County,” the documents state.

Girardi’s brother, Robert, was named Tom’s conservator in February 2021, and a mental evaluation assessed that the attorney was suffering from late-onset Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Girardi’s estranged wife, Erika Jayne, filed for divorce after 21 years of marriage prior to his diagnosis but recently said that she doesn’t want to finalize their split because she doesn’t want to pay alimony.

“It’s ironic, but if I was divorced from Tom, I’d have to pay him alimony,” Jayne said in a “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” confessional, before adding with a laugh, “I’ll stay married, thanks.”

It’s unfortunate that Tom can’t answer for his alleged misdoings.