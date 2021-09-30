We Told You So: Porsha Williams Announces She's Leaving 'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' [Photo]

Porsha Williams is no longer a peach-holder.

The ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ favorite took to Instagram to announce that she won’t be returning for Season 14 — but we already told you that.

“After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise. This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one,” she writes.

Her announcement comes a few days after Cynthia Bailey announced her departure from the show as well.

“I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters. You’ve made the past decade a truly special one. One where I’ve dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you,” Porsha continues.

Porsha ended her note teasing her upcoming spinoff as well as her new memoir, ‘The Pursuit of Porsha,’ out in November.

“Don’t worry though, I’ll be back on your TV very soon ? I can’t wait to share all of my exciting new endeavors with the world-beginning with the release of my memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, out on November 16. As for the rest, you’ll just have to wait and see! Love ya!”

As exclusively reported, ‘RHOA’ is getting quite the cast shakeup with two ladies. Find out who’s taking Porsha’s place here.

