Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Son Chase, Arrested for Simple Battery in Atlanta Bar Fight

BY: Walker Published 9 hours ago

“Growing Up Chrisley” star Chase Chrisley got a dose of reality Thursday … he was thrown in the slammer for allegedly slapping a bar manager in Georgia earlier this week.

Chrisley, who is known from the series “Chrisley Knows Best” starring his parents, Todd and Julie, was allegedly drunk at a Twin Peaks restaurant on Piedmont Road around 7:30 p.m. and slapped the bar’s general manager, according to Atlanta police.

Chrisley was booked into the Fulton County jail Thursday and later released on a $10,000 surety bond.

An officer responded to the restaurant and spoke with the manager, who said Chrisley, 28, was drunk and acting “very disrespectful and belligerent,” an incident report states. The manager asked Chrisley to leave several times but he refused, and his behavior got worse, the report added.

During the 911 call, the manager was heard saying “do not touch me” several times to a guest who he said was being aggressive and had been asked to leave. He said the man had slapped him in the face.

“He actually assaulted me,” the manager stated in the call. “Now he’s in my face.”

“I assaulted you,” a guest was heard responding.

Soon after, the victim told the operator that he was just slapped a second time, according to the call. He said the guest, who had a driver who attempted to get him to leave, left around that time. The manager didn’t have any injuries and refused medical treatment following the attack, police said.

Security footage of the incident was shared with law enforcement, according to authorities. The manager said one of his employees told him that the person who allegedly struck him was Chrisley, “a well-known celebrity,” the report added.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are in prison after committing bank fraud and tax evasion. The couple’s bank fraud scheme ended just before they landed a reality television show about their family in 2013, court records show.

via: AJC

