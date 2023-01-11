Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Request for Bail Denied

No delays.

via: Page Six

Todd and Julie Chrisley’s request for bail has been denied, meaning the scandal-scarred TV stars will have to report to their respective Florida federal prisons next week as planned.

The “Chrisley Knows Best” stars were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for fraud and tax evasion in November.

As they anxiously await their January 17 surrender date, the pair were hit with the news that their motion for bail pending appeal was denied, according to court docs seen by People.

The Chrisleys, who are appealing their conviction, were also denied to extend their surrender date by 21 days.

Todd, 53, will begin his 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola, while Julie, 50, will spend the next seven years two-and-a-half hours away at Federal Correctional Institution and Federal Prison Camp Marianna.

She will also serve 16 months on probation once she is released from prison.

Last week, Julie revealed she’s concerned about being away from her husband in prison.

Speaking to her future daughter-in-law and son Chase Chrisley’s fiancée Emmy Medders on the January 5 episode of the “Chrisley Confessions” podcast, Julie said, “There is that possibility of my husband and I being separated.”

Recalling a friend’s advice that “the tears that you shed are sewing the seeds for your future,” the reality TV star noted that the quote “has been such a source of strength for me because I have not typically been a crier and this whole experience has truly taken me to my knees.”

Todd, for his part, remained somewhat tight-lipped about his future behind bars.

Instead, he used his final days of freedom to shut down claims he’s gay and that he enjoyed a passionate affair with his former business associate, Mark Braddock, during a recent episode of his “Chrisley Confessions” podcast.

“What insulted me the most is that, out of all these 54 years, for me to finally be accused of being with a man, it would be someone who looked like Mark Braddock,” the 53-year-old said of his former business partner, who testified about their alleged fling during the trial in November.

Todd took aim at Braddock’s appearance, calling him “a toad” and “someone that looks like a thumb.”