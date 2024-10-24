Todd Chrisley Fired From Prison Chapel Job for Being Too Chatty with Inmates

BY: Walker Published 4 hours ago

Todd Chrisley, who is currently incarcerated after he and his wife Julie Chrisley were indicted on 12 counts of tax evasion, fraud, and conspiracy, no longer has a job in prison.

Chrisley’s attorney Jay Surgent told Page Six that his client, who is serving his time at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, “was never given an actual reason for his dismissal as an Administrative assistant to the Chaplain at Pensacola.”

He continued, “He was told that he was talking with [Residential Drug Abuse Program] participants, and that was not allowed. He served in this voluntary capacity for almost 2 years, and it has been confirmed that the Chaplain had always been satisfied with his services.”

The lawyer further told People that the “Chrisley Knows Best” alum, 55, can no longer access the office in the church where he used to conduct his volunteer work and that he is “very disappointed and upset that he can no longer participate in the administration of the set-up for religious services at Pensacola, which includes Christian, Jewish, and Muslim services.”

A rep for the Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment further about the situation, telling TMZ, “For privacy reasons, we do not comment on the conditions of confinement for any incarcerated individual, including their work detail assignments.”

In June 2022, Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion.

