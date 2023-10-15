TMI: Whoopi Goldberg Admits She’s Peed Herself ‘A Lot’ From Laughing This Year

Whoopi Goldberg dishes on how she keeps her mental health in check. The “Jumpin’ Jack Flash” actress, 67, revealed two things that helped her stay balanced while confessing she is now at an age where she involuntarily wets herself if she’s having too much of a good time.

via: Page Six

Goldberg, 67, explained that she is now at “a certain age” where she wets herself if she starts “having too much fun.”

However, the “View” co-host shared that she is remarkably composed whenever this happens.

“You go, ‘Oops, gotta go!’” she quipped to us at Bring Change to Mind‘s 11th annual Revels & Revelations Gala on Monday.

Goldberg couldn’t put an exact figure on how many times the accidental potty breaks have happened within the last year, though she admitted it’s “a lot.”

While attending the charity event, the “Sister Act” star warmly greeted two of Robin Williams’ children, Zak, 40, and Zelda, 34, as well as the late comedian’s second wife, Marsha Garces.

Williams, a close friend of Goldberg’s, died by suicide at age 63 in August 2014.

The “Mrs. Doubtfire” star’s death came after a long battle with depression, and an autopsy revealed he had been suffering from Lewy body dementia, which can cause behavioral changes including hallucinations, delusions or changes in mood.

“I watched them growing up,” Goldberg told Page Six of Zak and Zelda.

“It’s hard when people have gone, and then you see the lights that they left behind. It’s kind of wonderful.”

Williams was also the father of son Cody, 31.