TMI? Bad Bunny Seemingly Reveals He Had Sex with Kendall Jenner at One of Her Sister's Houses

Bad Bunny is spilling some details about his sex life with girlfriend Kendall Jenner on his new album, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.”

via Page Six:

In the Puerto Rican rapper’s song “Fina,” which he released Friday, he hints at “f–king” the “Kardashians” star at the home of one of her famous sisters.

The lyrics read, “Que yo soy un bellaco, pero tú me gana’ / Bien arrebata’o chingando en casa de tu hermana,” which translates to, “That I’m a scoundrel, but you beat me / Good snatch or f–king at your sister’s house.”

It’s unclear which sister Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, may be referring to.

Kendall, 27, has one biological sister, Kylie Jenner, 26, and three half-sisters, Kourtney Kardashian, 44, Kim Kardashian, 42, and Khloé Kardashian, 39.

Bad Bunny’s rep didn’t immediately respond to Page Six’s request for comment on whether “Fina” is about Kendall, though the singer hints at their relationship in other lyrics.

The line “Se preguntan cómo nos comunicamo’, ey, mejor ni les contamo” translates to, “They wonder how we communicate, hey, I better not even tell them.”

