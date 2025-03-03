BY: DM Published 2 hours ago

Choosing the best lube for your intimate occasion can be difficult. However, the right lubricant can make all the difference and can also help to avoid any unwanted friction. There are various reasons why a couple may want to add lube to their sexual experiences — and we’re not here to judge. If you are looking to spice up your love life or if you want to switch things up, here are six tips to help you find the perfect lube match.

1. Consider the type of lube.

There are various lubricants available, each with its own pros and cons. Water-based lubes are versatile and safe to use with condoms and sex toys, but they may require frequent reapplication. Silicone-based lubes last longer and are great for water play, but they can degrade silicone toys. Oil-based lubes, like coconut oil, provide lasting lubrication but can weaken latex condoms.

2. Check for skin sensitivities.

If you have sensitive skin or are prone to allergies, opt for a simple water-based lube without harsh synthetic ingredients. However, you should always perform a skin test. Simply apply a small amount of lube to a non-intimate section of your body and wait for any reactions. Furthermore, be sure to consult a doctor if you suffer from sensitive skin.

3. Avoid harmful additives.

Look, you don’t want any unwanted substance in your body. Steer clear of lubes containing parabens, glycerin, petroleum, and fragrances, which can cause irritation or infections. Flavored or warming lubes might sound fun, but they can also contain chemicals that can disrupt your body’s natural balance. Per Flo Health, “Harsh and scented products can cause irritation and dryness — pretty much the opposite desired effect of lube.”

4. Match the lube to your activity.

Not all lube is made equally. For vaginal intercourse, water-based or silicone-based lubes are generally safe choices. Anal sex often requires a thicker, longer-lasting lube, making silicone-based options preferable. If you’re trying to conceive, look for fertility-friendly lubes that don’t hinder sperm motility. Additionally, experts warn against using products not specifically designed to be used as lube.

“Avoid using non-lube products such as petroleum jelly or moisturizers inside your vagina or anus,” says MasterClass. “These can cause unwanted side effects, including infections.”

5. Consider pH balance.

A lube that matches the natural pH of your body can help prevent irritation and infections. “Lube products should be paraben, glycerin, petroleum and fragrance-free, pH balanced, come with low osmolality, and should not cause burning or discomfort,” The Vag Whisperer notes. This is especially important for vaginal use, where maintaining the right pH is crucial for health.

The best lube for you depends on your personal preferences and needs. Don’t be afraid to try different types to find what feels best. Also, remember to communicate openly when trying new experiences. Just because a certain type of lube works best for you does not mean your partner will be fond of it. Try to pick a product that is safe, designed for the activity in mind, and enjoyable for everyone involved.

