Tina Knowles Sends Blue Ivy a Sweet Message on Her 10th Birthday [Photo]

Tina Knowles-Lawson shared a sweet birthday message for her granddaughter Blue Ivy Carter in honor of her 10th birthday.

via Complex:

“My beautiful talented and super smart Grandaughter Blue Ivy turned 10 today!” wrote Knowles-Lawson alongside a photo of her with Blue. “God it seemed like yesterday you came into the world running things. Blue is my little Capricorn Twin . I prayed for her to be born on my birthday but she did what she always does she came when she got good and ready ? three days later but we still share the bond.”

Knowles-Lawson turned 68 on Jan. 4, so while they don’t get to share birthdays they still get to share a b-day month.

“She reminds me that ‘Grandma you are acting just like a Capricorn.’ Blue gives the best advice like a grown person I sometimes forget that she is so young!!! Blue is one of those rare gifted people that can do everything well! God Blessed me the day you were born! My Sweet, Beautiful Baby Blue Happy Birthday.”

Just last month, Blue Ivy won an award for Best Voiceover for Children’s Audiobooks for her work on Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love at the 2021 Voice Arts Awards. Her grandmother shared a touching note to her then, too, congratulating what is sure to be the first of many awards for her.

Happy Birthday Blue!