Tiger Woods Has Surgery for Ruptured Achilles, Expected to Miss Masters

BY: Walker Published 16 minutes ago

Fifteen-time major champion Tiger Woods underwent surgery Tuesday after rupturing his left Achilles tendon while ramping up training and practice at home.

Woods posted the development on his social media accounts without detailing how long he expected to be out.

“As I began to ramp up my own training and practice at home, I felt a sharp pain in my left Achilles, which was deemed to be ruptured,” Woods said.

He said he had minimally invasive Achilles tendon repair for a ruptured tendon that the doctor said went smoothly. Such surgeries involve smaller incisions, and the recovery time is quicker. But most recoveries take a month before someone can even put weight on their foot.

Woods said he would focus on rehab and recovery.

The Masters is April 10-13. Woods set the Masters record last year by making the cut for the 24th time in a row. But he has not competed outside of his indoor league — except for 18 holes of the Seminole Pro-Member last week — since missing the cut in the British Open last summer.

via: NBC News

Tiger Woods Has Surgery For Ruptured Left Achilles

Woods, 49, said Dr. Charlton Stucken of the Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida, performed a “minimally invasive” Achilles tendon repair.

“The surgery went smoothly, and we expect a full recovery,” Stucken said in a statement.

Woods said he was back at home in Jupiter, Florida, and plans to “focus on my recovery and rehab.” A timeline for his return to competition wasn’t immediately known.

The five-time Masters champion will undoubtedly miss the first major of the season, which will be played April 10-13 at Augusta National Golf Club.

Woods hadn’t competed in a PGA Tour event this season following the death of his mother, Kultida Woods, on Feb. 4. He had entered the field for the Genesis Invitational at Torrey Pines outside San Diego, but then withdrew, saying he wasn’t ready to compete after her death.

Woods last competed in a tour event when he missed the cut at The Open at Royal Troon Golf Course in Scotland in July.

He has competed in four TGL matches this season, including Jupiter Links’ 9-1 loss to Atlanta Drive GC in the regular-season finale March 4.

In September 2024, Woods underwent microdecompression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in the lower back. It was believed to be the sixth surgery on his lower back in the past 10 years.

It’s not the first time Woods seriously injured an Achilles. At the 2010 Masters, Woods revealed that he tore his right Achilles tendon in 2008 and hurt it again several times in 2009, yet continued to play. He won six times during the 2009 PGA Tour season.

Woods suffered serious injuries to his right leg, foot and ankle in a car wreck in Pacific Palisades, California, in February 2021. Woods told reporters that surgeons nearly had to amputate his right leg because the injuries were so severe, and he underwent multiple surgeries to repair it.

In April 2023, Woods had a subtalar fusion procedure to address post-traumatic arthritis in his right ankle that was caused by injuries suffered in the car wreck.

World No. 5 golfer Ludvig Åberg learned of Woods’ latest injury from a reporter during a news conference Tuesday at TPC Sawgrass, the site of this week’s Players Championship.

“Obviously, it’s very unfortunate,” Aberg said. “But, yeah, I mean, I wish him a speedy recovery and hope everything goes well.”

Last year, two-time Masters champion Bernhard Langer tore his left Achilles playing pickleball on May 1. He had surgery the next day and was forced to miss only his second Masters in the past 40 years. Langer had planned to compete at Augusta National Golf Club for the final time in 2024.

Langer, now 67, returned to PGA Tour Champions at the Insperity Invitational at The Woodlands Country Club in Texas on May 3, 2024. He captured the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix to win on the circuit for the 18th straight season.

via: ESPN