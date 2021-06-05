Tiger King's Jeff and Lauren Lowe Arrested for DUIs 2 Weeks After Feds Raided Their Oklahoma Zoo

‘Tiger King’ star Jeff Lowe and his wife Lauren have been arrested in Oklahoma City for driving under the influence.

via People:

Jeff, 56, and Lowe, 30, were booked around 4 a.m. on Saturday, both for DUIs. Jeff was additionally charged with changing lanes improperly.

According to a copy of the incident report obtained by PEOPLE, officers spotted a white Range Rover pulling out of a parking lot, driving over a curb, and then stopping abruptly. At this point, police say Lauren got out of the driver’s seat and switched places with Jeff, who then took over driving.

When police pursued the car, they claim Jeff made an illegal lane change before pulling over. According to the report, both Jeff and Lauren were exhibiting slurred speech and “a strong odor commonly associated with the consumption of an alcoholic beverage” on their breaths.

The arresting officer conducted a field sobriety test on Jeff but terminated it shortly after due to his “unsteadiness on his feet and his inability to follow the directions.” Once taken to the police headquarters, a breathalyzer test found that his blood alcohol level was 0.18, more than double the legal limit.

The report further notes that Lauren “had a thick slurred speech” and “was unsteady on her feet” as well.

Per online jail records, Lauren and Jeff appear to still be in custody in an Oklahoma detention center. A lawyer for Lowe did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The DUI arrests come about two weeks after the couple was accused of violating the Endangered Species Act (ESA) after an investigation found instances of animal mistreatment at their Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a press release last month.

According to prosecutors, “68 protected lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids, and a jaguar” were seized in the raid.

Officials have conducted three inspections on the zoo since December 2020, during which the Lowes “received citations for failing to provide the animals with adequate or timely veterinary care, appropriate nutrition, and shelter that protects them from inclement weather and is of sufficient size to allow them to engage in normal behavior,” the Justice Department said.

The pair also failed to comply with a court order mandating they employ a veterinarian and provide adequate care that meets the requirements of the Animal Welfare Act, according to prosecutors.

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, Walter Mosley, Jeff’s attorney, said, “Jeff tells me to share with you to ‘Watch Tiger King 2 for the real story, not the story made up by a corrupt DOJ.'” It is unclear if there are any official plans for another season of Tiger King at this time.

In June, Jeff was ordered by a judge to hand over ownership of The G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park in Wynnewood, Oklahoma — the zoo featured in Tiger King — to Carole Baskin, who was also featured in the Netflix docu-series.

Nearly two months later, Jeff announced in a since-deleted Facebook post that The G.W. Exotic Animal Memorial Park was closed “effective immediately” and that the animals there would be re-homed to the park in Thackerville.

At the time, Jeff said that the Thackerville park will “be a private film set for Tiger King-related television content for cable and streaming services.”

Maybe Carole Baskin was right for opting out of ‘Tiger King’ season 2 — these people have gotten out of control.