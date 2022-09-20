Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears Molestation Lawsuit Dismissed

A day after it was reported that Tiffany Haddish reached a deal with the her alleged sexual assault victims to seal photos in court amid ongoing settlement talks, the sexual assault lawsuit against both Tiffany and Aries Spears has been dropped.

According to new court documents, Jane Doe asked the judge to dismiss the case with prejudice — meaning it can’t be filed again.

The woman who sued both Tiffany and Aries also issued a public statement, saying:

“My family and I have known Tiffany Haddish for many years – and we now know that she would never harm me or my brother or help anyone else do anything that could harm us. We wish Tiffany the best and are glad that we can all put this behind us.”

Interestingly enough, the statement didn’t mention anything about Aries Spears — which coincides with earlier reports that Tiffany and the accusers reached a settlement, not Aries.

In the lawsuit, the alleged victim claimed both she and her younger brother were used by Tiffany and Aries to film skits that were sexually abusive.

Do you think this ordeal has tainted the public’s perception of Tiffany for good?