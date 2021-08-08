Tichina Arnold Files for Divorce 5 and a Half Years After Separating [Video]

Back in 2016, Tichina Arnold announced that she was ending her three year marriage to Rico Hines after he carried on several extramarital affairs and he has a sex tape with one of them.

It took some time but it’s now being reported that after a long separation Tichina has filed for divorce from Rico this week, citing the usual irreconcilable differences.

Back in 2016, Tichina spoke openly with People, she admitted the sex tape wasn’t the first time Hines strayed in their marriage.

“It’s beyond the fact that the infidelity, it happens. We make mistakes. And we fixed a few mistakes of his prior infidelities,” she says. “But when it becomes a pattern, then it’s no longer my problem. There’s a point where you eventually have to jump ship and save yourself, so I just merely saved myself and represented a lot of women that don’t know how to save themselves.”

After getting her heart broken so publicly, Arnold is still open to dating and finding love, but doesn’t foresee another walk down the aisle in her future.

“Oh no! Getting married is not gonna happen again. I know that for sure,” says Arnold, whose brief first marriage to boxer Lamon Brewster ended in 1995. “Like, this was my second marriage. I always say three strikes, you’re out. I don’t even want to make it to three strikes.”

She also has no regrets for how she handled the contentious split from Hines. “I’m sure there are a lot of people that are upset with me, but it’s not their problem,” she says. “This was my issue that I needed to deal with, and I’m old enough to deal with my issues.”

The couple have no minor kids together, and she’s asking to block the court’s ability to award spousal support to either of them.

Here’s a clip of Tichina talking about the end of the marriage on the short lived talk show ‘The Preachers.’