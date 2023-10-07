Tia Mowry Says Dating Is 'Complicated' but She's 'Not Going Back to Something That No Longer Served Me'

Tia Mowry is hitting back against people criticizing her for getting divorced and says that despite the challenges of dating, she’s not giving up.

via People:

The Sister, Sister star, 45, shut down speculation about her love life in a post shared on Instagram Saturday.

“A word from ME since narratives are being made without my consent. Hear it here and ONLY here,” Mowry wrote alongside a photo of herself.

She continued, “Just because the dating life is complicated. Doesn’t mean I’m going to go back to something that no longer served me. That’s like implementing if I don’t book an audition or a part as an actor RIGHT AWAY I’m going to give up on my dreams.”

“Please just stop,” added Mowry. “I ain’t that weak. Please move on because I have. Thank you NEXT.”

Mowry’s latest social media post isn’t the first time the Twitches star — who finalized her divorce from Cory Hardrict in April — has given her fans an update about dating post-divorce.

Last month, she shared a now-deleted TikTok in which she danced to a Nicki Minaj track alongside the caption, “When an emotionally immature man thinks he can play you, but when he goes low you go lower.”

“This is a joke (don’t play with me) ?,” she added in the caption.

Earlier in the month, Mowry shared another TikTok, where she admitted she was having difficulties while searching for new love.

“When anyone asks me about my dating life,” the text read on screen as she lip-synced to a viral sound that says: “It got worse. But I feel like it’s about to get worser. It got worse! It got worser!”

“Ghosting, and love bombing, and emotional unavailability, OH MY ?,” she captioned the clip. “Kidding, but not kidding ?.”

Mowry first announced her separation from Hardrict, 43, in October 2022 after 14 years of marriage. The actors share a son Cree, 12, and a daughter Cairo, 5.

The Sister, Sister alum shared the news of their separation in a heartfelt Instagram post.

“I have always been honest with my fans, and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I have decided to go our separate ways,” she wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the couple. “These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness. We will maintain a friendship as we co-parent our beautiful children.”

She continued, “I am grateful for all the happy times we had together and want to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we start this new chapter moving forward in our lives.”

The following month, the Game alum spoke to PEOPLE about how she was practicing self care following the split.

Mowry explained that it’s “all about just really taking the time to tap in and take care of myself through meditation, through affirmations, going to therapy and really continuing to work on myself and grow.”

“I always say, ‘Chase the joy,'” she continued. “I really feel like where I am in my life right now, I’ve realized that life is beautiful, it’s amazing, it’s a gift, but it’s also very short, and we all have to chase our joy and chase being happy. That’s really important.”

See Tia’s post below.

