The CW Cancels ‘Charmed,’ ‘Dynasty,’ ‘Roswell, New Mexico,’ ‘4400’ and ‘Naomi’

It’s a dark day over at The CW.

The network has decided cancel “Charmed,” “Dynasty,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” “4400” and “Naomi.”

“In the Dark” is also not returning beyond the season that has yet to premiere.

via The Wrap:

“Charmed,” “Dynasty,” “Roswell, New Mexico” and “4400” were all revivals of previous series, while “Naomi” was a DC superhero series written and executive produced by Ava DuVernay.

“Naomi,” which starred Kaci Walfall as a teenager who realizes she has a hidden destiny, had The CW’s third-most watched season premiere of the 2021-22 season, but lost more than 40 percent of viewers by the time of its May 10 finale.

“Dynasty” first debuted in 2017 on The CW. It ran for five seasons.

“Charmed” debuted in 2018 and spanned four seasons.

“Roswell, New Mexico” premiered in 2019 and spanned four seasons. Season 4 premieres next month.

“4400” bowed in the current TV season.

What does The CW have left? Just ‘Riverdale’?