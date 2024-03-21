Tension in The Station: Hot97 Host Nessa Reportedly ‘Upset’ to Learn Funk Flex is Taking Her Drive-Time Time Slot | lovebscott.com

Tempers are running high at Hot97.

via: Vibe

According to Page Six, hosts Funk Flex and Nessa are set to switch schedules, a change Nessa reportedly disagrees with.

The tabloid reported the mother of one has shared disdain for the potential new schedule. Currently, Funk Flex is on air on Monday through Thursday from 7:00 p.m. ET until midnight, Fridays from 10:00 p.m. ET until midnight, and Saturdays from 7:00 p.m. ET until midnight. Nessa’s broadcast runs on Monday through Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. ET.

“Hot97 executives didn’t even respect her enough to call her directly about the changes, but informed her team of the change, leaving Nessa feeling blindsided,” one source relayed to Page Six.

“Nessa has accomplished a lot [broadcasting] so to move her to nights is not only disrespectful but it would totally interrupt spending time with her child,” detailed another statement “She is really upset about the time switch and is looking into ways to keeping her schedule as is. After all, it is what she signed up for.”

The Hot97 website still lists the schedules as is. According to Page Six, many members of the staff side with Nessa in the alleged ordeal which she reportedly views “as a step back in her career.” VIBE has reached out to Hot97 for a statement on the alleged conflict.

News of the alleged tension comes after the nationally recognized radio station revealed the lineup for its annual Hot 97 Summer Jam. Set to take place on June 2 at UBS Arena in Belmont Park, NY, the concert boasts a lineup including Doja Cat, Offset, Sexyy Red, Method Man, Redman, Davido, and more.

While the performers offer a variety of musical styles and various hit records, locals shared disdain for the acts when the flyer was released on Wednesday (March 20) as the festival traditionally highlights artists primarily from the city.

“Summer Jam used to be for New York Artists and other artists prayed to be brought out. 41 and the Red&Method man tribute are the only ones that make sense,” they wrote. “Too many hard-working hot NYC tri-state artists for this. We wanna see Off-Set come out on Cardi set and bring Bryson with him. We wanna see A Boogie, Benny, Connie, Remy, Steph G, Maiya The Don,” shared one fan.