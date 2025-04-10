Teddi Mellencamp Says Her Dad John Is Already Planning Her Burial in Indiana amid Cancer Journey

BY: Walker Published 6 hours ago

Teddi Mellencamp’s dad, John Mellencamp, is determined to give his daughter a befitting farewell should things take a drastic turn.

Days after confirming that her cancer is now stage 4, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 43, opened up about having a morbid conversation with the “Jack and Diane” singer, 73, on the latest episode of her Two T’s In A Pod podcast.

“Yesterday my dad calls 11 times in a row. Finally, I answer, I’m like, ‘I’m in the bath. Let me live a little.’ He goes, ‘I just want to make sure you’re going to be in our group family mausoleum,’ ” Teddi recalled.

Teddi said she asked her father if there would be enough space in the mausoleum for her three kids — Slate, 12, Cruz, 10 and Dove, 5 — whom she shares with her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave. She filed for divorce from Arroyave, 47, in November 2024, prior to her stage 4 diagnosis.

“He’s like, ‘Well, there’s going to be the top five and then we’re gonna have little areas around it, and then that’s where everyone’s going to get buried,’ ” Teddi said.

After asking if she already needed to make the decision, she said her father told her, “You’re doing your will right now, so you may as well put it in there.”

Teddi seemingly agreed with John’s request as she told her co-host Tamra Judge that she would have to travel to Indiana to visit her grave. She joked that she would have “hot girls never die” engraved on the tombstone.

In a March health update, Teddi said more tumors were found in her brain and lungs.

“I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs. These are all a direct result of my melanoma,” she shared on Instagram on Thursday, March 6. Over the past two years, she had 17 different spots of melanoma removed.

The update came nearly a month after she first announced on Feb. 12 that doctors found multiple tumors on her brain after she was struggling with “severe and debilitating headaches” for several weeks. At the time, four large tumors were removed instead of two.

