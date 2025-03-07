Teddi Mellencamp Reveals Doctors Found Five More Tumors in Her Body Amid Cancer Battle

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Teddi Mellencamp revealed that more tumors have been found in her brain and lungs.

“Update from my scans today: I have 3 more tumors in my brain and 2 tumors on my lungs. These are all a direct result of my melanoma,” the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum wrote on Instagram Thursday.

This new development comes just days after Mellencamp’s hospital release on Tuesday.

Despite the distressing news, the reality star told fans she’s “feeling positive” about her outcome, adding that her doctors “are hopeful that immunotherapy and radiation will effectively treat them.”

“I am feeling positive— that I will win this battle, that I got this wig (I like the short hair, just not the bald spots), and that I can remember all of Angelina’s kids’ names,” she wrote alongside a photo showing off her new blond tresses.

Mellencamp is expected to begin her immunotherapy treatment on Tuesday, she said via her Instagram Stories.

The “Two T’s In A Pod” host also addressed her potential return to her podcast in an additional post to her Stories, saying that she’s not completely sure when she’ll be back but it could be soon.

“I don’t actually know. I would assume next week, but I’m listening to what the doctors and my bosses think is best for my brain,” she said.

“I think when you have four brain tumors and then you have to go through these different things, you have to protect yourself,” she added. “But of course, I miss the pod. I miss chatting with [my co-host Tamra Judge]. I miss Erika [Jayne]. I miss laughing. I miss watching all those ridiculous shows.”

Mellencamp concluded by saying she needs to “listen to [her] body” to see when the time is right. However, she assured her fans that she “will be back” on the podcast.

After announcing her cancer diagnosis and subsequent surgery last month, the Bravolebrity was quick to receive an outpour of support from friends including her former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” co-star Kyle Richards and Richards’ close friend Morgan Wade, as well as from her estranged husband Edwin Arroyave.

Shortly after her surgery, Arroyave and Mellencamp both thanked her supporters for their warm wishes as a family, saying they are “beyond grateful.”

“Our family is thankful to everybody for your continued prayers and well wishes,” Arroyave said. The 47-year-old tagged Mellencamp in the post and captioned it with, “Thank you.”

