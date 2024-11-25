Home > NEWS

TD Jakes’ Daughter Gives Update on Bishop’s Health Following ‘Slight’ Incident During Sermon [Video]

BY: Walker

Published 2 hours ago

Dallas pastor T.D. Jakes appeared to experience a health scare during his Sunday morning sermon, prompting churchgoers to rush to his aid.

“Hey, family. I know that today has been an interesting day for us, but we didn’t want to lay down without giving you all an update about how everything is going with Bishop,” Sarah Jakes Roberts said in a video message alongside her husband, Touré Roberts, shared via X Sunday night.

“We want to thank you, first of all, for your prayers, your support, your concerns. It’s truly been a blessing,” Jakes Roberts, 36, added.

Roberts, 52, said that while “today could’ve been a tragic day,” Jakes, 67, is “doing well” and recovering under medical care.

“He’s strong. We’re trying to get him to sit down. He’s the strong bishop that we know. But we really can’t thank you enough for your prayers … for all your kind words,” Roberts added.

While preaching at his Dallas mega-church, the Potter’s House, earlier Sunday, Jakes began having a medical emergency in front of the congregation.

“Oh Lord, my strength, my redeemer, let them go in peace,” the pastor said moments before dropping his microphone and falling silent, per a clip from the stream.

The father of five — born Thomas Dexter Jakes Sr. — then began involuntarily shaking in his seat before those around him rushed toward him to help.

After a few moments, the livestream cut short.

Jakes’ team took to his X account Sunday afternoon to share an update on his condition after video of the incident went viral.

“During today’s service, Bishop T.D. Jakes experienced a slight health incident and received immediate medical attention following his powerful hour long message. Bishop Jakes is stable and under the care of medical professionals,” the statement read.

“The entire Potter’s House family is grateful for the outpouring of love, prayers, and support from the community. Thank you for your understanding and continued prayers.”

According to the Potter’s House website, Jakes founded the “non-denominational, multicultural church” in 1996, and it now has more than 30,000 members.

via: Page Six

