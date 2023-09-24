Taylor Swift Watching Chiefs Game In Person with Travis Kelce's Mom [Video]

Taylor Swift showed up to Chiefs-Bears to support Travis Kelce.

via: People

Amid dating rumors between the pop superstar, 33, and Kansas City Chief tight end, also 33, Swift was spotted watching the Kansas City Chiefs play the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. The “Cruel Summer” singer was seen in a video shared on X enjoying the game from Kelce’s suite at the Kansas City, Missouri, stadium.

Taylor Swift at Arrowhead, sitting with Travis Kelce’s mom: pic.twitter.com/QXLZctwdB7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 24, 2023

Wearing a red-and-white Chiefs jacket, the Grammy winner was captured cheering and clapping next to Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce. At one point, Swift even raised her hands up in the air in excitement.

Representatives for the hitmaker and two-time Super Bowl champion have not responded to recent requests for comment from PEOPLE.

The “Karma” singer was seen watching Kelce play three days after he addressed the dating rumors between him and Swift for the first time — inviting her to come watch a game.

On Thursday, during an interview onThe Pat McAfee Show, host Pat McAfee asked the Kansas City Chiefs players end if he wanted to “expand upon” his potential relationship which is “being talked about by the whole entire world right now.”

Although Kelce didn’t confirm whether they had met in person, he admitted that he “threw the ball in her court.”

He continued, “I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead [Stadium]. You might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit.”

“We’ll see what happens in the near future,” Kelce added.

The singer has yet to weigh in on the rumors herself.