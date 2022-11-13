Taylor Lautner Weds Longtime Partner Taylor Dome at a California Winery

Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are now husband and wife.

via People:

The Twilight actor, 30, and Dome, 25, exchanged vows Friday at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles, California, The Daily Mail reported.

Lautner first met his bride while he was on a hiatus from acting.

“I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends,” he told PEOPLE in January. “My sister Makena actually introduced us. She called me and said, ‘Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.’ And the rest is history.”

The couple went public with their relationship in 2018, and Lautner popped the question on November 11, 2021, in front of a fireplace decorated with rose petals and candles.

“And just like that, all of my wishes came true,” Lautner shared on Instagram with photos of the stunning proposal.

Dome also shared the same photo on her own Instagram, writing in her caption, “My absolute best friend … I CANNOT WAIT TO SPEND FOREVER WITH YOU.”

Lautner’s new wife is a registered nurse. After she completed her studies in 2019, she thanked Lautner for his support throughout her schooling.

“Thank you for encouraging me when I felt like quitting. Thank you for all the meals you’d make me when I was too busy studying. Thank you for quizzing me and trying to pronounce medical terms and abbreviations,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two embracing.

Although Dome and Lautner first met a few years ago, Dome knew who the actor was long before their introduction. Lautner admitted on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show this year that Dome was a fan of the Twilight films, which launched him to stardom in 2008.

In November 2020, Dome shared a throwback photo on Instagram of her wearing a Twilight sweatshirt. She captioned the flashback: “#tbt #twilightforever.”

In a hilarious video posted on her Instagram in June 2022, Dome admitted that she was once Team Edward over Team Jacob during Twilight’s heyday.

Participating in the “Show your childhood crush and then the person you ended up with” trend, she started the video with images of Robert Pattinsonas Edward Cullen, before cutting to photos of Lautner, who played Edward’s rival, Jacob Black.

“I think it’s time to come clean …” Dome captioned the post, with Lautner commenting, “Bout time I won something.”

In September, the couple celebrated their engagement with a floral-themed bridal shower. “I can’t wait to marry you @taylorlautner ?????,” Dome captioned the carousel of images.

Congrats to them!