Taye Diggs Dodges Commitment Questions About Apryl Jones [Video]

It’s no secret that Taye Diggs and Apryl Jones have been taking social media by storm with their funny TikTok videos, and stirring up dating rumors which have yet to be confirmed.

via: AceShowbiz

The actor has swiftly avoided questions about whether there is commitment in his relationship with the reality TV star during an interview.

Sitting down for the interview with Fox 5 NY which aired this week, Taye was asked about his relationship status with Apryl. “We’re cool. We’re enjoying ourselves. We’re having a lot of fun,” he said.

“These are crazy times, so we’re just trying to have as much fun as we can and look for opportunities to laugh at ourselves,” the “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” star added, seemingly referring to their TikTok videos. When the interviewer pressed him on the question if there is commitment between them, he replied, “I’m sure they are, I’m sure they are wondering that. I would too.”

Taye and Apryl first sparked dating rumors in December 2021 after being spotted on a night out together in Los Angeles. At the time, the “Private Practice” alum was seen helping the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” star out of the car while attending Jennifer Klein’s Christmas party.

The two have since been featured in a lot of TikTok videos together. As a matter of fact, Taye credited the app for getting him in touch with the VH1 star. “I literally saw one of her Instagrams or TikToks, and I just texted, or whatever it’s called, and said that she was hilarious,” he recalled. He added, “She helped me get a million followers. I love that stuff like that just kind of comes organically.”

As to how he got hooked to the video-sharing platform, the 51-year-old revealed that it was his 12-year-old son who convinced him to join the platform. “It’s his fault. He told me to get on [TikTok] but… I didn’t know how to put the music on with the lip-syncing. They should make that way easier,” he shared. “I’ve got to be honest, it’s selfish. I just want to make him laugh.”