Tamera Mowry Ranks Songs With References to Her and Sister Tia in the Lyrics [Video]

Tia and Tamera Mowry have been cultural icons since the 90s when they starred on “Sister, Sister.” Despite the show going off the air over 20 years ago, the famous twins continue to have relevancy, as proven by the many times they have been name-dropped in songs throughout their decades-long careers.

via: Complex

Tamera Mowry has ranked six hip-hop songs that mention her and her twin sister Tia’s names.

On Friday, Tamera shared a video on Instagram where she listened to several hip-hop records from various artists that referred to the Mowry sisters. According to the 45-year-old, these songs are foreign to her but she enjoyed listening to them.

“Y’all, why didn’t you tell me about these songs?! Gotta say I had some fun listening to all these lyrics (ya’ll are creative)! Rank them with me in the comments – I need your take on this wild mix ? #reaction #tiaandtamera #tiatamera,” she wrote in her caption.

The rankings are Chief Keef’s “Picking Big Sean Up” in last place, followed by Su’Lan’s “Tia-Tamera,” Polo G’s “Distraction,” J. Cole’s “Cole Summer,” BIA and Nicki Minaj’s “Whole Lotta Money (Remix),” and Doja Cat and Rico Nasty’s “Tia Tamera.”

Interestingly enough, in a 2017 episode of The Real, Tamera revealed how J. Cole’s verse about her and her sister offended them in a way not many people would think of. In the song, Cole rapped, “If I had one wish, I would fuck Tia and Tamera, at the same time and put name tags on their titties so I don’t get their name wrong/ screaming ‘Game on!'”

According to Tamera, Cole apologized for the sexual reference but couldn’t tell the difference between the sisters.

“No, Jeannie, I’m more offended that he couldn’t tell us apart,” she jokingly said of Cole’s lyric. “I have a mole, J. Cole—right there!”