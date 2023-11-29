T.I. Sets Record Straight on Dispute With Son King: ‘Ima Ride to Da Heavens or Da Depths of Hell Bout My Jr’ [Video]

T.I. and his son King Harris were involved in a heated argument regarding the teenager’s “silver spoon” upbringing, an exchange that ultimately turned into a physical altercation between the two.

via: Complex

King followed up with quickly-deleted posts to his Instagram Stories, with one that read, “If ima mistake say dat stop making da world think u fw me when u DONT.”

Now, the “Bring Em Out” rapper is weighing in on the matter, sharing the new episode of Complex’s GOAT Talk with his son and writing on Instagram, “Fck what dis internet talkin bout… Da HFamily Tied Like a Knot We all We Got…4LIFE… Ima RIDE to da heavens or da depths of HELL bout my Jr.& ain’t nothing gon change that.”

Tip added, “Now tune in to the new episode of #GOATTalk wit Me & my Jr. @the_next_king10 out now on @complex.”

In the episode published on Tuesday, the father-and-son duo discussed who they considered their all-time greats, including actors-turned-rappers. King admitted that he didn’t know that 2Pac was an actor, nor that Will Smith was once a rapper.

Watch the full GOAT Talk episode up top.