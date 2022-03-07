T.I. Responds to Kodak Black’s Claim That Tip Tried Getting Him Removed From Label [Video]

Kodak Black has warranted a response from Grand Hustle boss T.I. after his recent appearance on The Breakfast Club.

via: Complex

In February, Kodak Black called in to the Breakfast Club to speak with Charlamagne tha God, DJ Envy, and Angela Yee.

During the interview, he spit a freestyle where he mentioned that T.I. and Big Boi tried to get him kicked off Atlantic Records.

“N***as trying to play me out my money/Made a general statement I was speaking in third-person/Tried to twist the shit and hurt me/Snatching food from my table/T.I. and Big Boy tried to get me kicked up off the label,” Kodak rapped.

When asked to elaborate on the line, the Pompano Beach rapper responded, “I ain’t worried about nobody, I ain’t mad at nobody. I wish everybody nothing but success. I ain’t trippin’.”

T.I. took to Instagram on Sunday to respond to Kodak’s claims, denying he ever tried to have him kicked off the label.

“I happened to look down and see young brother Kodak kicking a freestyle on the Breakfast Club,” Tip said. “[He] mentioned my name. Said something ’bout me and Big Boy tried to get him kicked off a label. You know, whenever I hear my name in stuff that ain’t true I just try to, goddamn, I try my best to initially when I hear it, to clear that shit up.”

T.I. continued, “Man, my n***a, I ain’t never wasted my time, energy, or oxygen trying to worry about you or nobody else and what motherfucking record label they was signed to. Nah, that ain’t how I get down. And I know you don’t know me. So, I’ma just say this right here, that ain’t how I get down, bruh.”

T.I., 41, went on to remind Kodak, 24, that the pair previously made peace while hanging out at a bar in Pompano Beach.

“I don’t care what record label you signed to,” the Atlanta rapper said. “I don’t care how much money you have. I ain’t trying to interfere with none of that. I wish you the absolute best. And I told you that face to face in your section at Booby Trap. Told you, ‘I’m happy for your success and I wish you much more of it and I wish you the absolute best on your journey.’ So, I don’t know where that shit came from. We slapped hands and parted ways amicably … Your song jammin’, though. I fuck with it. Continue on.”

Check out T.I.’s full response up top.