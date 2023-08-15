SZA Gets ‘Lost in the Bit’ With Mustache Disguise to See Drake and 21 Savage Concert [Photos]

SZA had a little fun prepping for a night out.

via: Complex

SZA went to a hilarious extent in order to see Drake and 21 Savage on their recent It’s All A Blur Tour Stop at Los Angeles’s Forum arena, and rocked a baseball cap, a hoodie, a pair of glasses, and even a fake mustache.

“Lost in the bit or is the bit lost in me,” SZA captioned a selfie of the outfit on her Instagram story.

SZA attended Drake’s concert in LA the other night wearing … an interesting disguise ? pic.twitter.com/17UPavHfVe — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) August 14, 2023

SZA’s attendance to the show should come as no surprise considering how close her and Drake are. Back in 2020, Drake revealed that SZA and him actually dated for a bit long before he was known as the 6 God.

Drizzy was just an actor who was barely getting his music career started and SZA wasn’t even famous yet. In 2020, the rapper/actor revealed this information in his guest feature on 21 Savage‘s “Mr. Right Now,” rapping, “Said she wanna fuck to some SZA, wait/’Cause I used to date SZA back in ’08.”

SZA clarified in an interview that Drake gave her a heads-up about the lyric and reflected fondly on their brief stint together.

“It wasn’t a big deal because it was something I already knew about,” SZA told Big Tigger for Audacy’s Check In series. “I obviously knew that we talked to each other when I was a lot younger and when he was a lot younger. And we’re cool, we’ve always been cool. It’s never been weird, it didn’t come completely out the blue. And he let me know.”

She continued: “Every time he’s ever mentioned me, it’s always been positive, he’s never said anything negative about me. I’m grateful for that. I think highly of him, and I think it’s really weird that all these years have passed and I am an artist now, and I wasn’t then. And he’s King Drake.”